A SCHOOL theatre space will be filled with pink, glitter, and sparkle as pupils put on their their upper school production of Legally Blonde later this month.
It tells the story of Elle Woods, a stylish sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School after her boyfriend Warner breaks up with her, in an attempt to win him back.
But it turns into a journey of self-discovery as she realises her abilities and interest in the Law, boosting her confidence and her potential as she defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial.
Featuring songs like Omigod You Guys, Whipped into Shape and Legally Blonde, the musical is fast approaching from January 14-17, bringing a warm surprise and something for the wider community to look forward to after the festive Christmas period.
Students and staff have been working incredibly hard to put the show together, working tirelessly at rehearsals to deliver a well-choreographed performance, while also scheduling time out over the Christmas period.
The production is taking place at Monmouth Comprehensive School on the following dates:
Wednesday, January 14 - 7pm
Thursday, January 15 - 7pm
Friday, January 16 - 7pm
Saturday, January 17 - 2pm and 7pm
Tickets for the show are always in high demand, so the school recommends early booking to guarantee a space to watch the show.
Over the years, the Performing and Expressive Arts Faculty have been putting on shows which all students can participate in, where pupils can demonstrate skills they have learnt in drama classes, and music lessons in front of an appreciative audience.
Some of their previous award-winning shows include Les Miserables, Matilda, Billy Elliot, Anything Goes and last year Shrek the Musical.
