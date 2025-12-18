THE Pavers Foundation has donated £2,000 to lifeboat and inland search and rescue organisation Severn Area Rescue Association SARA.
The Pavers Foundation, a charitable organisation of family-owned business Pavers, supports causes in the UK. The vast majority are nominated by colleagues of the business, with other donations being made on behalf of the Paver family. To date, the Pavers Foundation has awarded over £2.3 million in donations.
Amanda Legge, Store Manager at Pavers Malvern, said: “SARA does so much for our community operating with just 12 volunteers. Their work goes beyond the actual rescue they go on to support families that have been affected by trauma”.
The Foundation donated the money on behalf of Abigail Williams and the Pavers Malvern store, who applied through the employee-led, charitable giving scheme. Abigail helps with fundraising and safety talks, while two of her family members are a part of the rescue crew of SARA who take on searches for vulnerable and missing people in the Severn area.
The donation will go towards repairs of two of the crews’ rescue boats and towards kitting out two new volunteers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.