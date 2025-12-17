AS CHRISTMAS approaches, the food bank is a vital lifeline for some and is appealing for support from the community to help those most in need.
Martin Howlett, lead volunteer at Monmouth District Food bank, said: “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from everybody at Monmouth District Food bank.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s supported the food bank this year. The food stalls and volunteers and the members of the public who donate.
“Without your support we couldn’t help those in our community facing hardship in crisis. As you prepare for Christmas please give a thought to those who may be struggling and if you can please donate a Christmas item or two when you’re next shopping.”
Over 1,500 three-day emergency food supplies were given to people in crisis last year, with one in five of the UK population living below the poverty line, so she said it is important that the community come together and help where they can over the festive period.
According to Monmouth District Food bank during December and January, there is a huge spike, rising up to 50 per cent.
This could be due to the colder weather, as more heating is used and therefore costs go up, alongside festive expenses such buying Christmas presents and food.
Items which the food bank often need which could be forgotten about, are:
- Toilet roll
- Sanitary towels and tampons
- Tin openers
- Nappies
- Toiletries
- Baby Food
Year 11 students at Monmouth Comprehensive School have been showing their support to the food bank, collecting donations over the past fortnight, which is a tradition students have followed every Christmas since joining the school.
On Friday, December 5, there was a collection of five boxes of food and toiletries which were taken to the food bank to help people in need.
There is also an app called BanktheFood where you are able to see what items are most needed for donations, making it easier for both people organising and distributing the food, and for those who want to donate but are unsure of what is needed.
There are over 425 Trussell Trust food banks across the UK, including the one in Monmouth, and last year the charity’s food banks gave three-day emergency food supplies to more than 130,000 people in the UK.
Nearly half of those recipients were children.
The food donation drop off points in Monmouth are:
- Waitrose Monmouth
- Lidl in Wyesham
- One Stop Shop on Monnow Street
- Principality Building Society on Monnow Street
- Nationwide Building Society on Church Street
- Monmouth Library on Whitecross Street
- Monmouth Baptist Church – open on Friday mornings
Just by donating something when you next go shopping next can make a huge difference to those who need it at this time of year.
The Monmouth community have already shown their strong community spirit after the flooding but just donating a small item could help make someone's Christmas.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.