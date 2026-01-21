SOUTH Western Ambulance Service has paid out £32,375 in data breach claims since 2022, according to new figures obtained by Data Breach Claims UK.
In the 2022/23 financial year, South Western Ambulance Service recorded five data breach incidents, a figure that remained unchanged the following year.
More recent data shows a reduction in reported breaches, with three incidents recorded over the past year, suggesting some improvement while highlighting the need for continued vigilance.
Tekena Bobmanuel, Data Breach Solicitor for JF Law, said: “Ambulance services handle some of the most sensitive personal data that exists, including medical records, emergency care notes and contact details for patients and their families. When that information is mishandled, lost, or accessed without authorisation, the consequences for those affected can be extremely distressing.”
Ambulance services routinely process highly sensitive personal information, including medical details shared during emergency calls, observations made at the scene, and patient records transferred to hospitals.
The fast-paced, time-critical nature of ambulance work, combined with the widespread use of digital systems, creates ongoing risks to data security.
The figures come amid wider concerns about cybersecurity in emergency services. Earlier this year, cybersecurity firm NCC Group published research warning of growing digital threats facing blue light services, including a 15% rise in ransomware attacks during 2024, which can severely disrupt emergency response systems.
As ambulance trusts become increasingly reliant on connected technology to support patient care, the volume and sensitivity of the data they handle continue to grow. While digital systems can enhance efficiency and clinical outcomes, they also introduce new vulnerabilities if safeguards fail.
Data breaches within ambulance services can affect patients, staff and third parties such as relatives or carers. While cyberattacks often dominate headlines, many incidents arise from everyday issues, including human error, IT system faults and the loss of devices containing personal data.
As digital patient records continue to expand across the NHS, maintaining robust data protection measures remains essential to preserving public trust and avoiding further financial strain.
Tekena Bobmanuel said: “Many people wrongly assume that a data breach is something they simply have to accept, particularly when it involves a public service.
“In reality, UK data protection law gives individuals the right to seek compensation if a failure to protect their personal data has caused emotional harm, anxiety or financial loss.
“Claiming compensation is about accountability and ensuring that appropriate safeguards are in place to protect highly sensitive information. Where mistakes occur, affected individuals should be made aware of their rights and supported in taking action if they have suffered as a result.”
Emails sent to the wrong recipient were the most frequent issue, accounting for four incidents, followed by failures to properly redact information, which resulted in three breaches. South Western Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment on these figures.
