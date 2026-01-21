VITAL training which could help keep community members safe during a night out was provided to the team at Newnham’s pub ‘The George’.
On Tuesday, January 20, members of The Forest of Dean District Council delivered ‘Ask for Angela’ training to the pub’s team. ‘Ask for Angela’ is a nationally recognised safety scheme that helps people feel safer while on a night out. It offers a discreet way to ask for help if someone feels uncomfortable or unsafe in venues such as a pub or club.
Posting on social media, a Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: Thanks to all at The George for being part of this important initiative and helping to keep their community safe.”
Ask for Angela can be useful when someone is on a date which doesn’t feel right, such as someone not being who they claimed to be, or their behaviour is concerning. In instances like this, individuals can go to the bar and ask for ‘Angela’. Trained staff will then step in and provide support.
Support may include helping to arrange a taxi, reuniting someone with their friends, offering an alternative way to exit the venue, asking the person causing concern to leave or if necessary, contacting the police.
