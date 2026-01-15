CANCER support group Mini Maggie’s is back in The Forest of Dean tomorrow (Friday, January 16) at The Main Place in Coleford.
Locals who may benefit from the group are invited to drop in anytime from 10am to 2pm for a hot drink, chat and professional support from cancer support specialists.
The charity has Maggie’s centres all over the country, with ‘Mini Maggies’ outreach centre in Coleford’s Main Place sporadically. It offers support to those affected by cancer directly or indirectly.
Readers may remember the charity from a story in June 2025, where two Forest of Dean locals embarked on a 24-hour craftathon to raise money for it.
You can find out further information about Maggie’s on 01242 250611 or by emailing [email protected]. You can also stay up to date by visiting their social media pages.
