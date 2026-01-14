AN upriver angling club says it is bitterly disappointed with an Environment Agency plan for the River Wye.
Dr Peter Richardson, Ross Angling Club’s secretary, pointed out that the EA’s Diffuse Water Pollution Plan, promoting voluntary action, is totally inadequate to address and reverse the crisis.
He said: “We join a growing chorus of voices in calling for the urgent declaration of a cross-border Water Protection Zone now to save the River Wye, and the strongest programme of measures to be implemented in the upcoming revisions of the River Basin Management Plans for the Wye in England and Wales that will specifically target and reverse agricultural and waste-water pollution.
“We also call for enforcement action against polluters breaking the law, and financial support for those farmers keen to transition to river-friendly, regenerative farming along the Wye.”
Dr Richardson admits club members have recorded over 80 species of birds, including good populations of the fish-eating species, plus water shrew and otter, while course fishing has also seen impressive catches of barbel and chub recently, with one angler catching over 60lb of chub in a few hours.
“The river is not yet dead and still has the abundance of life it will need to recover, if only we give it a chance,” he said.
“So one can understand why in recent years we have been appalled, outraged and devastated by the terrible impacts of uncontrolled pollution on the health of our much-valued river ecosystem.
“This is largely from agricultural phosphate run-off further upstream, but also to some degree from ubiquitous, poorly-managed waste water treatment in the catchment. We see and smell the pollution on a daily basis – and it hurts our hearts.”
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency and Natural England said: “We recognise that the challenges facing the River Wye require new and bolder approaches, and that’s what we have set out in the plan. Solutions to this complex issue must be strongly evidence-based, including the option of a Water Protection Zone.
“As part of the plan, we are committed to doing the necessary work to evaluate the Water Protection Zone option, as well as exploring all other viable options to improve water quality in the River Wye.
“Tackling diffuse water pollution requires a catchment wide effort, with regulators, farmers, supply chains and local partners all playing their part in implementing innovative and workable solutions.”
