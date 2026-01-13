Plaid Cymru’s plans for independence would do catastrophic damage to the Welsh economy and be thousands of times more damaging than Brexit, risking jobs, investment and public services across Wales claims Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS
“ Plaid may be trying to hide its support for independence, but it is the very reason the party exists. We have seen in Scotland with the SNP that once nationalists get into power, they waste money, time and political resources obsessing over independence instead of focusing on the day-to-day issues that actually affect people’s lives.
“The Welsh Liberal Democrats are clear: we will not support any government, formally or informally, that spends a single pound on independence. Our priority is fixing the real issues people face: fixing the NHS and social care, growing the economy and tackling the cost-of-living crisis.”
