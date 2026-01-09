YOUNG singers and instrumentalists in and around Newent are being encouraged to step into the spotlight as applications open for the Rotary Young Musician Competition.
The local heat of the annual contest will be held on Saturday, January 24, at St Mary’s Church, Newent, providing a platform for young people aged 17 and under to perform live and celebrate their musical ability.
Organised by Rotary, the competition is open to solo vocalists and solo instrumentalists who are under the age of 17 as of August 2025.
It aims to nurture young talent, build confidence and give participants valuable experience of performing on a public stage in front of an audience and adjudicators.
Entrants will be asked to prepare one or two pieces of music, each lasting up to five minutes. Performances will be assessed by experienced adjudicators, who will also provide constructive feedback to help young musicians develop their skills.
Exact performance times are still being finalised and will depend on the number of entries received and the set-up requirements on the day.
As well as the chance to perform locally, the competition offers a clear pathway for those who progress.
Successful musicians from the Newent heat will move on to a district final, followed by a cluster final, with the most talented performers going through to the national final.
The national stage is due to take place on Saturday, April 25, with the venue yet to be confirmed.
The event is expected to attract a range of musical styles and instruments, reflecting the depth of young talent in the area. Family members, friends and members of the local community will be welcome to attend and support the performers.
Applications for the Rotary Young Musician Competition are now open. Young musicians who would like to take part can apply online at newentbreakfastclub.co.uk/rym26.
