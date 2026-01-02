A WOMAN who entered a competition to win a ‘high-end’ home in Gorsley was told of the life-changing news whilst travelling to Doha.
As part of Dream Car Giveaways competition, participants were offered the chance to draw a number in a bid to scoop either the four-bedroom property in Burrups Lane, valued at £1million, or £800,000 in cash, for the price of a £1.99 ticket.
Entrants could buy up to 500 raffle tickets, priced at £1.99, with the winning number The draw was made during a livestream on December 28 and with the winning ticket number being 329345 the holder was named as Lesley Randall.
According to Dream Car Giveaways Lesley’s entry was her first-ever order with them. The lodge comes equipped with a designer kitchen and a bespoke master suite.
