POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a woman died following a collision in the Forest of Dean on Tuesday (December 30).
Emergency services were called to Whitehall Lane in Rudford at 5.20pm with a report of a collision involving a blue coloured Ford and a black coloured Kia.
The driver of the Ford, a woman in her 60s and from Gloucester, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
A man aged in his 50s and from Cheltenham was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink and/or drugs in connection with the incident.
He was later released under investigation in order to be treated at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for multiple fractures.
Parts of the B4215 remained closed overnight while a collision investigation took place and have since reopened.
Following the collision, the B4215 was closed from Gloucester Street in Newent to the A40 at Highnam as were the junctions for Tibberton and at Lassington Lane in Highnam.
Investigating officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.
Information can be submitted to police by completing the following online form and quoting incident 319 of 30 December: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.