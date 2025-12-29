Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 9am December 3 2025 to 6pm January 9 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers Rest Roundabout, Hard shoulder lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 9pm January 5 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 22 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 9pm January 6 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 8pm January 11 to 1am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.