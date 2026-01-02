A FOREST man has been arrested after a wanted appeal was issued last month to locate him.
Police had been searching for 39-year-old Carl Wozencroft from Longhope, who was wanted by Gloucestershire Police in connection with allegedly stalking a woman, putting her in fear of violence.
He was arrested by Norfolk Constabulary in Norwich and remains in police custody.
Police have thanked the public and media for their help in sharing the appeal to locate him.
Officers pursued a number of lines of enquiry to find Wozencroft before making an appeal.
It was thought that Wozencroft had been using a car to travel around the country and had recently travelled to Wales.
