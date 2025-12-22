Gloucestershire Police have issued an appeal to locate a teenager who has gone missing from her home in Coleford.
Officers are searching for 15-year-old Lily-May, who was last seen at around 8pm yesterday (Sunday) when she left an address in Coleford.
There are concerns for her welfare and we're keen to hear from anyone who has seen Lily-May or knows where she may be. She has links to Ross-on-Wye, Ledbury and Forest of Dean.
Lily-May is described as being 5ft 6in in height, is of a slim build, with long blonde hair and she has a hoop nose piercing.
Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 59 of 22 December.
If you can see Lily-May at the time of calling, dial 999 and ask for police.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.