POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an attempted ram raid burglary at a shop in Newent during the early hours of Monday morning, December 22.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called at around 12.35am with a report that four masked men had used weapons to force entry to the Co-Op store on Market Square.
“Once inside the group tried to open an ATM machine using circular saws.
“Those involved did not steal any money from the ATM, however extensive damage was caused to the shop.
“The group, who were all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, left the area in a black car and officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle in the area at the time.
“They would also like to hear from anyone who has not yet made contact with police and has any relevant dashcam footage or CCTV.”
Anyone with information is asked to complete the following form quoting incident 9 of 22 December: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively you can give information anonymously to the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.