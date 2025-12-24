Can you help identify any this trio of intruders who broke into Chase Farm at Tidenham in the early hours of Christmas Eve.
They took around £500 worth of beef and ice cream from a building on the farm near St Briavels.
Lisa and Sam Bennett were at home in their house next to the building when the thieves broke in at around 1.30am.
Mrs Bennett said: “ It happened during the night. We only managed to pick up what we've got on the video.
“We’ve worked out that it's like just over £500 of stuff. It's a mixture of like beef and ice cream mostly, quite a few steaks and things.
“We’ve had a really busy week in the shop, which has been great, then something like this puts areal dampener on that.
“We've had a really good period, but now we've finished for Christmas on a bit of a downer.
“And it's also just the thought of someone being right next to your house.
“It is right next to our house and someone being out there at that time of night doing and behaving in those kind of ways is unsettling.”
Anyone with information about the men or the burglary is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police on 101 quoting incident number 58 of December 24.
People are also asked to be wary of buying cheap meat or dairy products, particularly those carrying Chase Farm branding.
