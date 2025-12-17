At an event this week I met with a friend who is fostering a little one, at just four months old he smiled his way through two hours of others enjoying their Christmas lunches around him. He took time to gaze at the sparkly lights; he took time to just be and to smile at every single person that came into his path. Bless him, he knows no different, he is starting his life being fostered by the two most wonderful ladies who adore him and give him so much love every minute, he is literally embracing life as he knows nothing else but love and joy.