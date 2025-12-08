As we are coming to the end of 2025 it is a time of looking back on the year to see what it delivered to our door. The times I have had the conversations with others about them looking forward to the end of the year is too many to count.
We, as a family will indeed be glad to see 2026 shining in and bringing with it the ‘Chinese Year of the Horse’. If you have not seen or read up much about the significance of this, I will try to enlighten you.
Apparently 2025 has been the year of the snake, a year of shedding that which no longer serves us, a year when we have been looking at re-evaluating our lives, a year of ‘wobbles’ and a year of circumstances that have often made us feel challenged in some way.
So many people have expressed the above when I have spoken to them, they have felt off-balanced and like they had the need to bring change into some areas of their lives. When I have indeed explained the above, they have agreed that the year had been a tough one and one that they would be glad to see the back of.
I can say though, and the cynical out there may think what a load of rubbish, there is light that if you have been feeling off kilter this year things are looking up for 2026!
As I mentioned the year of the horse will arrive and with it apparently bringing positivity, calmer yet more energised times, brightness, clarity and enthusiasm; It has been mentioned that it is a year to re-evaluate what was shed in 2025 and build on it; a time to move forward and embrace what the new year is looking to deliver.
I am sure there are many who don’t follow astrology and if you are one of them I believe anyway that the end of a year is indeed a time of reflection, a time of thinking through what we do or don’t want to take into the new year, a time to sit with our thoughts and maybe put some plans in place to enjoy some things that hopefully turn our months ahead into positive, upbeat and joyous ones.
As we approach Christmas maybe it is a time to hold onto the childhood awe and wonder that helped us believe that anything was and is possible; as an adult look ahead and know that the year ahead is possibly time for a new start or indeed if 2025 has been a good year a continuation of that with a sprinkle of more positivity being bought in by the free spirit and speed of the horse.
So, whatever your 2025 has looked like I hope that the last couple of weeks of it are peppered with smiles, joy and happiness that you can carry through to 2026.
