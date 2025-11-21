There are no words…..
But somehow I need to find some.
Receiving a phone call in the middle of the night not only makes me jump but renders my heart to travel nine to the dozen. Little did I know that call at 2am on a Saturday morning would be the start of watching a nightmare unfold for so many.
The call was to ask us to alert our daughter who lives in Wonastow that if she didn’t get up and move her car it would indeed be submerged in water. The call was made and the car pushed out of that water by volunteers in the street. Having gone to bed hearing the rain pound against the window we thought it may spell floods for local towns but never did we think that at 2am on that Saturday morning when we clicked into social media would we literally watch a major incident unfold.
We don’t live in Monmouth, but a number of family members do, along with friends live, own businesses and work in the town, sadly all were affected in some way. As I say there really are no words, quite literally our hearts go out to each and every one of those who have been caught up in the disaster.
Through the darkness of the incident the love, kindness and support that has shone through is like a light that has quite literally led the way forward. The emergency teams, the coastguards and many other organisations stood alongside community volunteers to do what they could to ensure in the darkness of night those at risk where kept safe, from the young to the elderly help was administered.
As dawn broke so too did the aftermath of a night that Monmouth will never forget!
What once was a bustling town on a Saturday morning, full of what may have been now pre-Christmas shoppers was now a town submerged in the river that usually travels beside it. Shops, houses, pubs, restaurants the River Monnow didn’t hold back, it burst its banks and literally run its course through the town taking down with it anything in its way.
Since that fateful Saturday night to witness what as happened next is truly amazing. The strength and resilience of human nature has bought back the town, albeit still a little muddy, to a market town that stands proudly on the Welsh Boarder. Monmouth and its residents along with its businesses will not be defeated. The spirit of those who have been part of this recovery programme needs to highly commended and the whole town along with those who worked tirelessly to help deserves a National Award.
As soon as possible we will be visiting the town again to eat, shop and support in any way we can to do our little bit to ensure that this picturesque market town, the centre of our Monmouthshire thrives its way into 2026 and beyond.
Well done to all involved in the clean-up, every single one of you deserves a medal. The whole community of Monmouth you done yourselves proud, you fell together and together you rose.
Sending heartfelt thoughts to all affected and prayers for your journey back to normality, may you receive all the help you need and deserve from the powers that be.
