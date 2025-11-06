I got to telling my friend about my visit to the bookshop and my love of the actual book, it was then we came up with the genius idea of taking photos of all the books I want to read then adding them to my Christmas Wish List. These photos, I made a list of my top ten, has now winged its way to my family so this year they aren’t stuck on what to get me. I have to say I am excited for Christmas Day when I get to see them all stacked up, my only dilemma will be ‘which one first?’