Whilst to me, all these new varieties are like shiny things to a magpie - and always worth trying out - don’t forget the Heirloom veggies for the best ‘old fashioned flavour’. The best place to go for those varieties is to Alex Alexander, also known as the Seed Detective at www.theseeddetective.co.uk You’ll find lots of useful advice and interesting information there too. Make yourself a cuppa before popping into the website, as you’ll be there for a while. Enjoy browsing – and buying - after all, despite my grizzling, January is the perfect month for a bit of ‘armchair gardening’.