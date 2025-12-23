And, in a flash, we are at the end of that weird ‘Festive Gap’ and about to wave ‘Goodbye’ to another year. They really do seem to go by faster the older you get. A friend joked that when she was young Christmas used to (seem to) come around every five years, but now it seems more like every five months.
I hope you all had your perfect Christmas time. I certainly did – although I think others may question my choices.
I decided to spend Christmas Day taking down a dry stone wall surrounding the back yard at the cottage and then rebuilding it on Boxing Day and over the last weekend. It was absolute bliss. The wood-burner was lit, and the back door was open, so Yogi was able to lie in the warmth of the kitchen keeping an eye on me. The kettle and radio were my only other companions and I loved it. Of course I had the option to visit several friends but thankfully they all understood that I genuinely preferred being at home and doing as I please – which was to strip out and rebuild a wall. As well as the physical aspect and satisfaction at the end of the build, I love the quality thinking time it all gifts me. It’s very meditative and contemplative.
I also read a lot. One of my latest favourite books is ‘Path Through the Jungle’. The author Prof. Steve Peters is definitely one of those people I would love to have a long chat with. But in lieu of that, I make do by reading his books. Possibly best known for ‘The Chimp Paradox’, his new book 'Path through the Jungle' explains how to use ‘Chimp Management’ to become robust and resilient. Professor Peters explains the most complex neuroscience in fabulously straightforward – and often humorous terms with his ‘Chimp Management Mind Model’. My fascination with it has meant that it will be a much-discussed topic when I go back to work and am able to gently point out when someone’s Chimp is in overdrive - and needs to be pacified with a banana. You really need to read it.
Being robust and resilient are skills you can learn (hooray) but unfortunately are seldom taught. I really wish I had learned this stuff instead of Pythagoras’ theorem. Becoming robust will allow you to have strategies in place to manage your own mind during more challenging situations and developing resilience will enable you to bounce back from inevitable knock backs. I can confidently say it is a great book to go into the new year with.
It has already made me feel ‘more comfortable in my skin’ and one of my New Year’s Resolutions is definitely to laugh more and worry less. Apparently the average four-year-old laughs 300 times a day. The average 50-year-old laughs four times …. a week.
And another quote I love – ‘Laughter is like a windscreen wiper – it won’t stop the rain, but it will help you see a way forward.’
The dictionary defines resolution as, ‘A firm decision to do or not to do something, ’ but interestingly, I see ‘re-solution’. So I like to think of resolutions as re-solutions, or simply continuing to explore solutions, and let’s face it a sense of humour will help overcome all but the most dire of situations.
So however your year unfolds, I hope you can laugh more in 2026 and here’s a friend’s New Year’s Resolution List to start you off:
1. Stop making lists.
b. Be more consistent.
7. Learn to count.
