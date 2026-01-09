Something I recently re-read was that there will be three types of people in your life. Leaf People – those who just burst in for a relatively short spell, are uplifting and but then leave as quickly as they arrived. Then there are Branch People – those who offer support at various stages of your life. They tend to be around for longer but still tend to drift off in other directions. And then there are Root People - those who are in your life for the long haul and tend to go unnoticed a lot of the time. Root People stay, no matter what the season and weather.