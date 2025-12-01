Traditionally, people used to put up their trees and decorations on the first day of Advent, which is marked on the fourth Sunday before Christmas. That would have been November 30 this year. However, these days, most people start decorating and put the Christmas tree up on the first weekend in December. It is even known as the ‘Big Tree-kend’. This year, however, I have noticed that loads of people have ‘gone early’ – lots of trees are already up (and some have been for quite a while) and lots of houses are already festooned with outdoor lights and decorations. Apparently these keen decorators are known as ‘Christmas Creepers’.