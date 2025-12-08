Also Welsh, the Wales Ape and Monkey Sanctuary near Abercrave is selling calendars of the ever-so-handsome primates, and other residents for £10 (plus P&P if buying online), and you can add a ‘posh pen’ to write on it with, for just £3. Or you could adopt an animal – there are lots of characters to choose from. You could also gift ‘Meet and Greet’ vouchers, allowing the recipient to literally meet and greet some of the charismatic residents. The Meet & Greet’ vouchers are only available to purchase by calling the Sanctuary on 01639 730276. Another lovely gift idea is to buy something for the rescued-residents from the Amazon ‘wish list’. Just click on the logo on their web page www.ape-monkey-rescue.org.uk under ‘fundraising’, and you’ll get lots of snacky food to choose from – a real treat for the animals at any time of year, but especially at Christmas.