You may not be too surprised to read that I have built a dry stone Christmas tree at the cottage this year. I am obsessed – with dry stone walling, not Christmas. It wasn’t that easy, so I can’t see it ever taking off as a ‘trend’, but I have to say, with its twinkly solar lights and star I’m thrilled with it.
Then last week, the builders left a pile of random stone they didn’t need in a yard where I work so I turned it into two armchairs. It wasn’t long before my brother’s dog was testing them out. It’s not the sort of furniture you can move about, but they are surprisingly comfortable. And I have a few more ‘unconventional’ ideas in the pipeline – of course.
Friday is National Poinsettia Day. I think the Poinsettia is to Christmas what the pumpkin is to Halloween – but they don’t have to be just for Christmas. With a bit of TLC – and research - you can keep your poinsettia healthy and happy from one Christmas to the next.
As around eight million plants are sold in the UK every year, it suggests that people generally tend not to keep them going from one year to the next. Above all, they hate the cold, so don’t buy one that has been ‘displayed’ in cold conditions, keep it warm taking it home and keep it in a bright, warm position at home.
Not surprisingly they are a popular present at Christmas time but here are a few other ideas that are a bit more original.
Visit www.craftcourses.com to browse through the thousands of craft courses that are available to buy as gifts. For me, it is the best gift idea as it means the recipient learns something new and could even end up making a career out of it. I actually began my dry stone walling journey via a Beginners Craft Course from this site. Or maybe you know a ‘crafty’ person who could actually offer a course. Courses are available throughout the country but the company is based in Wales and are fabulous to deal with.
Also Welsh, the Wales Ape and Monkey Sanctuary near Abercrave is selling calendars of the ever-so-handsome primates, and other residents for £10 (plus P&P if buying online), and you can add a ‘posh pen’ to write on it with, for just £3. Or you could adopt an animal – there are lots of characters to choose from. You could also gift ‘Meet and Greet’ vouchers, allowing the recipient to literally meet and greet some of the charismatic residents. The Meet & Greet’ vouchers are only available to purchase by calling the Sanctuary on 01639 730276. Another lovely gift idea is to buy something for the rescued-residents from the Amazon ‘wish list’. Just click on the logo on their web page www.ape-monkey-rescue.org.uk under ‘fundraising’, and you’ll get lots of snacky food to choose from – a real treat for the animals at any time of year, but especially at Christmas.
The Sanctuary is also asking for old newspapers they can shred as bedding, and there are always little things that they need that make such a big difference to their beloved animals. I happen to know that Nakima had a lovely new purple blanket gifted to her recently too. You can see the heart-warming photo and follow the residents’ antics on social media and keep up-to-date with their requirements.
There are just so many ways you can help these admirable animals all year round, but in the shorter term please help to make their Christmas a happy one.
Comments
