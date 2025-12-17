NHS Gloucestershire is welcoming feedback on its Maternity Triage Service, with locals able to meet with them next month.
Forest residents who had a baby in the last three years and used the service are invited to attend the Theatre Hall, Wesley Forest of Dean Community and Arts Centre in Cinderford on Wednesday, January 28 from 10.30am.
Refreshments will be available on the day and if you require an interpreter, have any communication or accessibility needs, need any further information or are unable to make this event, but still have feedback, you can contact NHS Gloucestershire via email on [email protected]
Elsewhere in Gloucestershire, the Triage Service will welcome feedback at Roots Café in Gloucester, January 14, at 10.30am.
