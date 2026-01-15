A NEW project is underway to develop a new four-storey Critical Care Unit on the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital site.
The unit will be located between Tower Block and Gallery Wing with construction planned over the next three years. NHS Gloucestershire says the project will deliver a modern, purpose-built Critical Care facility, an improved environment and more efficient layout for patients and staff, and upgraded infrastructure and systems.
Once complete, the unit will provide 24 Critical Care beds, with flexibility to expand to 36 beds for future demand. Site preparation works are currently being planned and may result in minor disruption to the hospital.
Residents can have their say on the new department at a community feedback event in Roots Cafe, Friday, February 6 at 9.30am.
