GWENT Police are appealing for information to help find a 38-year-old man reported missing from Chepstow.
Gareth Hole, who lives in the town, was last seen at Tesco in Chepstow at around 11.30am on Sunday (January 11) and officers are concerned for his welfare.
A force spokesperson said: “Gareth is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair, a dark moustache and a goatee-style beard.
“He was last seen wearing a dark fleece-style jacket, light-blue straight-leg jeans, and black and white trainers.
“Anyone with any information on Gareth’s whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 quoting log reference 2600012274.
“You can also contact us via our website or send us a direct message on our Facebook or X social media pages.
“Gareth is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.”
