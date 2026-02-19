The British Book Awards 2026 Independent Bookshop of the Year Award celebrates stores that are at the centre of local communities, bringing passion and knowledge to the shop floor. The British Book Awards, also known as ‘the Nibbies’ has been the leading awards for the book trade since 1990. The awards affirm, connect and energise all who have a hand in creating books and all who read them, by showcasing the authors and illustrators who have stirred hearts and imaginations, and the industry behind the scenes who brought them to readers.