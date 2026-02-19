OFFICERS searching for a missing man have responded to reports of a body being found near Redwick, Chepstow earlier this week.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police, said: “We received a report that a body had been found near Redwick, Chepstow on Tuesday, February 17.
“Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family of missing man Gareth Hole has been informed. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”
Mr Hole was last seen at Tesco in Chepstow at around 11.30am on Sunday January 11.
