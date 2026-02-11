The Newent Orchestra alongside the Churchdown Choral Society and guest soloists, all under the baton of conductor, Tobias Lazenbury-Halliwell will be celebrating all things Mozart in a special performance at Newest Community School on Saturday, March.
This year marks 270 years since the birth of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and the first half of the concert’s programme will be a selection of his arias and concert favourites together with a symphony by Robert Schubert.
Included in the programme will be the overture to Don Giovanni (1787), The Adagio from the Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K622 (1791) with soloist Claire Townsend, four short arias with Molly Soo and Maisie Lewis and the andante from Serenade for wind in C minor – with an arrangement by Jesper Jerkert based Mozart’s Harmonie K388 which was originally written for eight instruments: four pairs each of bassoons, clarinets, oboes, and horns.
The first half closes with Schubert’s Symphony no. 9 in C Major ‘The Great’ D944 (first movement only) – presented as a contrast.
Published in 1849, more than fifty years after Mozart’s death in 1791 the orchestra hopes that this will illustrate similarities to his works, particularly in the strong melodic woodwind themes.
Following the interval, the highlight of the concert will be a performance of Mozart’s famous Requiem Mass in D minor, K626. In order to do this thrilling work justice, the Newent Orchestra will join forces with the Churchdown Choral Society, and with four exciting guest soloists, Maisie Lewis (soprano), Molly Soo (alto), Samuel Tagunton (tenor), Max Nash (bass).
Adult ticket price is just £15 on the door or via the website newentorchestra.org – students and children go free. Entry includes light refreshments.
