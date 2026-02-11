Included in the programme will be the overture to Don Giovanni (1787), The Adagio from the Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K622 (1791) with soloist Claire Townsend, four short arias with Molly Soo and Maisie Lewis and the andante from Serenade for wind in C minor – with an arrangement by Jesper Jerkert based Mozart’s Harmonie K388 which was originally written for eight instruments: four pairs each of bassoons, clarinets, oboes, and horns.