Wales Air Ambulance’s is calling on its dedicated supporters to help them make their 25th anniversary the biggest celebration in Wales.
The Charity, which was formed on St David’s Day 2001, will mark its special milestone by celebrating the event with the return of its much-loved ‘Coffee and Cake’.
The event encourages supporters to ‘get together’ and host their very own Coffee and Cake party on behalf of the lifesaving service.
Wales Air Ambulance ‘kneads’ you, its supporters, to help raise some ‘dough’, supporters are encouraged to host their own event during the month of March, at a time and place convenient for them.
Why not share in the celebrations and raise funds to help the Charity to provide lifesaving critical care across Wales, wherever and whenever it is needed. Every year, Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £13 million to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.
A Coffee and Cake event is the perfect opportunity to get together with family, friends, groups or a party in your school or office, this event is open to everyone – both online and in person. Why not enjoy a slice of cake, or two, to celebrate the all-Wales Charity’s milestone.
Laura Coyne, Fundraising Operations Manager for the Wales Air Ambulance said: “We are delighted to be kicking off our 25th anniversary celebrations with our popular Coffee and Cake event. This will be our third year of running this exciting fundraiser for the Charity, and is something that everyone can get involved in.
“Many of us love a catch up with a slice of cake, and whether you’re part of a community group, school, business or an individual, we would love to help and support you with your own event.
“It’s our 25th birthday on 1 March and we wouldn’t be celebrating this special milestone without the hard work and dedication of all our supporters and volunteers. We ‘knead’ your help to make this the biggest party! If you’re inspired by this and want to mark your own celebration, then sign up today - you’ll be making a lifesaving difference and that really is the icing on the cake.”
During the last two years there have been many schools, groups, families and friends who have hosted their own Coffee and Cake parties.
Among them was a ‘Coffee and Cake’ morning at Lanelly House, Llanelli last year, which raised £300.
The popular event was organised by Christine Clarke, who teaches Tai Chi at the venue. Christine was joined by many of her Tai Chi members, as well as friends, guests, and representatives of the Llanelli Town Council committee.
Christine said: “It was a fantastic event, there was so many people here chatting away, who thoroughly enjoyed themselves. It was a really good day, so thank you everybody.”
Lampeter Trees, which has supported the Wales Air Ambulance since 2021, held a Coffee and Cake event at their headquarters in Lampeter.
Over 100 people enjoyed the delicious coffee and cakes, which raised £2,355 on the day, and their JustGiving page also generated another £365.
If you want to have your cake and eat it, you can register via www.walesairambulance.com/coffeeandcake.
It doesn’t matter if you’re an avid baker or prefer to buy your cakes from a shop, the sales you make on your delicious treats will support the lifesaving Charity, and it’s the perfect opportunity to get together with friends, family or colleagues.
Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury. For the patient, this can mean hours saved when compared to standard care and is proven to greatly improve survival and early recovery.
It is delivered via a unique Third Sector and Public Sector partnership. The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the Charity’s vehicles.
