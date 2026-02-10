The Art Friends Gwent lecture at the Lysaght Institute last Thursday was well attended. It was a pleasure to welcome a number of non members to the event.
Dr. Shelley Hales is a distinguished scholar in classical studies, recognised for her engaging research and presentations. Her expertise encompasses Roman history, archaeology, and the cultural interpretation of ancient spaces. This session explored the fascinating world of Greek sculpture as experienced in Rome, examining the nuances of Roman attitudes and responses to these works. Dr. Hales offered numerous quirky insights, enriching the audience's understanding and sparking curiosity about the classical world.
“We appreciate everyone who joined us for Dr. Shelley Hales's thought-provoking lecture. The event was a wonderful opportunity for discussion and discovery, and we look forward to welcoming you again at future events. The next Art Friends Gwent event is a visit to the Ashmolean museum, Oxford to visit In Bloom, how plant changed our world.!
