A CONSULTATION for a new Lidl supermarket in Ross-on-Wye takes place today (February 4) at the Larruperz Community Centre from 4pm.
Lidl has protracted history of trying to get a store located in Ross and is applying to build on land where McDonald’s have previously failed to gain planning permission.
After looking for a suitable site in Ross for several years, the discounter states the proposed site, currently unused, is located off Starling Road and is close to the St Mary’s Garden Village development and suggests that it is ‘in an ideal, accessible location for the community.
The German retail discounter has now launched a public consultation on fresh plans for a new food store to serve Ross and the surrounding areas.
George Ledward, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said: “It is no secret that we have been keen to deliver a new Lidl food store to serve Ross for some time.
“We are delighted to propose this new store off Starling Road which would increase local shopping choice, create new jobs, and provide easy access to our high-quality and affordable products.
We encourage residents to have their say at our drop-in event, or via our feedback form, or the website if they are unable to make the ‘You’re your Say’ consultation.”
As part of the proposed modern store in Ross would also feature solar panels on the roof to provide up to 25 per cent of the store’s energy requirements.
Outside, the car park would provide 113 customer parking spaces with two rapid electric vehicle charging bays, covered bicycle parking, and dedicated accessible and parent-and-child parking spaces.
A new cycle route would connect to the existing route north of the site to promote sustainable travel. Additionally, landscaping proposals are being designed with tree and shrub planting and retention across the site to enhance biodiversity.
The store would also have its own popular bakery and it would create up to 40 new jobs available for local residents.
Lidl has launched a public consultation to gather feedback from the local community. The drop-in consultation event will take place at the Larruperz Community Centre on Wednesday, February 4 between 4pm and 7pm.
Residents are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts directly with the Lidl team.
A leaflet including a freepost feedback survey is being distributed by Royal Mail across Ross-on-Wye. People can also visit the project website for further information via the website rossonwye.newsite.lidl.co.uk.
Last year Lidl submitted a request for an environmental impact assessment screening opinion to Herefordshire planners to build on the site - a pre-curser to larger planning applications.
McDonald’s previously applied to develop this site, but this was refused by county councillors in July 2023.
However, Lidl have also had a previous planning application refused by Herefordshire Council when it applied for a hybrid planning application for the demolition of the existing Wolf Business Park buildings and the erection of a new Lidl foodstore. This application was later dismissed at appeal in 2021.
