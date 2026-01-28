THE builder behind the revamped scheme to rid a Wye Valley town of an eyesore block of flats says he is devastated at being asked by planners to pull his scheme.
Tom Head of Cotswold House Builders (CHB) of Gloucestershire had hoped to build four two-bedroom and two three-bedroom apartments on the Wye Street site in Ross-on-wye, near the town’s bandstand and riverside walk.
The scheme didn’t receive any objections from local people and was strongly supported by Ross Town Council, which stated that it would greatly improve the gateway to the town.
But Historic England said that the new terraced design was at odds with the modest three-storey Grade II listed townhouses adjacent.
The Wye Valley National Landscape’s planning officer also said the proposal would introduce a more dominant, visually assertive and contemporary building that does not further the conservation of the area’s views.
And following advice from the planning department, and despite offering to modify the design, Mr Head has reluctantly withdrawn the scheme, saying he will now be submitting a new application in due course for a slightly smaller development.
Mr Head said: “Naturally I’m gutted about the situation, as I believe it was a good design. I had the full support of local people who were behind the scheme, but the two agencies which objected concentrated on desktop evaluations.
“I looked at the nearby architecture and felt the use of similar stone materials was the way forward. We also took influences from the Icehouse, located next door, and included terracing and a glazed balcony as part of the scheme.
“I intentionally angled the building in such a way the Icehouse would get as much light into the building as possible, but the agencies wanted the building to be square onto the street.
“My biggest qualm is that the planning approved scheme submitted by the previous owner is horrible, which in my view would not be of the highest of quality.
“Wye Street has the potential of being one of the best streets in Ross, as it’s by the river and the adjacent meadow and it has two pubs.
“The site is calling out for something impressive. It doesn’t want to be a square ‘toilet block’ with no outdoor living space. It’s not what people want.
“I will be changing the façade to reflect what the planners feel is acceptable, but I’m still up against the directive of having no outside space, as it is believed it would detract from the nearby terraced housing.
“My argument is that properties behind, and close to the site, already have terraced open spaces, so the precedent has been set.
“However, I have taken the planners’ suggestions on board and I will be making a few compromises.
“I intend losing one level, so lowering the overall hight of the building, and making the structure look like three vertical buildings, but it will actually be three apartments on three separate floors.
“I also want to make the building suitable for modern living and small windows are not the way forward.”
Mr Head said if he doesn’t get planning permission on the next occasion, he will hold on to the site.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.