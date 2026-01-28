THE University of Gloucestershire has launched a new study exploring the impact of fatigue on young people living with Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.
The project is funded by leading charity Crohn’s and Colitis UK and aims to amplify young people’s voices to reveal how fatigue impacts their lives.
Although fatigue is one of the most common and debilitating symptoms for young people with Crohn’s or Colitis, there is limited understanding of what it feels like or how it affects everyday life.
Dr Kate Muse, Senior Lecturer in Psychology within the University’s School of Education, Health and Science, said: “Our research will explore the everyday realities of fatigue for young people with Crohn’s or Colitis.
“Using photo diaries allows young people to tell their stories in their own words and their own way. It will give us valuable insight into what it is like for young people to live with and manage fatigue.
“By understanding these experiences, we can develop better ways to support young people, their families, and healthcare professionals to recognise the challenges of fatigue and explore effective ways of coping. We are extremely grateful to Crohn’s and Colitis UK for funding our research, which will shine a light on this important and impactful issue.”
Young people with inflammatory bowel diseases often report their severe fatigue is more than just feeling tired, but as an overwhelming exhaustion that does not go away after rest.
The study asks young people aged 13 to 18 to share their lived experiences of fatigue through a three-month photo-journal. Because fatigue can be hard to describe, young people will upload photos, audio notes, and written reflections to illustrate what fatigue looks and feels like in their daily lives.
Cristina Lujan Barroso, Research Manager at Crohns and Colitis UK, who are funding this research project, said: “This year, another 25,000 people will receive a diagnosis of Crohn's or Colitis for which there is as yet no cure.
"Understanding how we can improve the lives of young people living with these conditions and their families is vital. It’s not always easy to engage young people in research, so we are very hopeful that the innovative approach that University of Gloucestershire is taking, enabling young people simply to post their images and experiences, will make things easier, ultimately providing valuable new insights.”
Crohn’s and Colitis UK has been leading research activities for more than thirty years which build evidence and create insight into lived experiences, causes, and best treatments of the conditions.
Researchers in the Psychology Department of the university also have particular expertise in exploring the lived experiences of people with chronic health conditions, using creative and participatory methods to understand everyday challenges and improve support.
Young people aged 13 to 18 living with Crohn’s or Colitis can find out how to take part by visiting the study’s website.
You can also find out more about the conditions by visiting the Crohn’s and Colitis UK website and via the NHS.
