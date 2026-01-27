GLOUCESTERSHIRE College has encouraged students, parents and staff to donate PC accessories to the ITSA Digital trust, as it supports this week’s Great Gloucestershire Mouse Hunt.
The ITSA Digital Trust (ITSA) is a computer recycling and IT education charity in Cheltenham, helping disadvantaged people to access IT in Gloucestershire and Africa. ITSA’s county-wide campaign encourages local people and organisations to donate working USB mice, USB keyboards and computer power leads needed for people in need in Gloucestershire and students in Africa.
It also supports local charities in Gloucestershire with free laptops, looking to reduce digital exclusion and isolation in the county. In total, 42,000 people have benefitted from ITSA.
A Gloucestershire College Spokesperson said: “We are encouraging students, parents, carers and staff at Gloucestershire College to donate working USB mice, USB keyboards and computer power leads. A drop off point will be located at reception at all three of our campuses which includes the Forest of Dean from Monday, January 26 to Friday, January 30.”
When ITSA sends computer shipments to Africa, it requires more than 1,000 USB mice, keyboards and power leads. If it does not have enough, there can be delays in shipments or unnecessary costs for the charity.
Foresters can donate in the following places:
More information is available on the ITSA Digital Trust website, you can call 01242 228800 or email [email protected].
