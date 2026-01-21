SOME 40 students from John Kyrle High School have just returned from an unforgettable trip to an Austrian ski resort which combines lake vistas and superb pistes.
The students, along with five members of staff, were blessed with excellent snow conditions at Zell am See with stunning alpine scenery.
Students spent the week developing their skills, building confidence on the slopes and enjoying a range of après ski activities.
Skiing down Zell am See’s run one, that starts at the wide summit of the 2,000-metre-high Schmittenhöhe before snaking into the forests.
A spokesperson for the school said that the trip was a fantastic opportunity for students to challenge themselves, support one another and create lasting memories.
