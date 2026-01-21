THE THREE Choirs Festival has announced the appointment of Andrew Reid as the new Artistic Director of the Hereford Three Choirs Festival as the organisation looks ahead to a landmark chapter in its history.
Andrew takes on the role following his appointment as Director of Music at Hereford Cathedral and Conductor of the Hereford Choral Society.
He succeeds Geraint Bowen, who announced his retirement in September 2025 after 24 years leading music in Hereford and playing a central role in the modern success of the festival.
Founded in the early 18th century, the Three Choirs Festival is recognised as the longest running classical music festival in the world.
When the festival returns to Hereford in 2028 it will mark its 300th edition, a milestone that organisers say will be a major moment for both the city and the wider region.
Andrew is currently Director of Music at Little St Mary’s Church in Cambridge and brings with him a broad range of musical and leadership experience. Between 2017 and 2022 he served as Managing Director of the renowned organ builders Harrison and Harrison and was also Director of the Royal School of Church Music.
His earlier career was rooted in cathedral music, including roles as Director of Music at Peterborough Cathedral, Sub Organist of Westminster Abbey and Assistant Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral.
During his time in London, Andrew played at significant national occasions, including the funerals of HM Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and Cardinal Basil Hume. He also accompanied a number of critically acclaimed recordings released on the Hyperion label.
While based in Peterborough he directed the Northampton Bach Choir and was instrumental in establishing regular choral and orchestral concerts within the cathedral, broadening its musical offer to the public.
Originally from Kent and educated at Cambridge, Andrew is married to Louise and they have four children, all of whom have been cathedral choristers.
Speaking about his appointment, Andrew said: “I feel immensely privileged to be succeeding Geraint Bowen as Director of Music at Hereford Cathedral, and tasked with leading its excellent choir. I greatly look forward to working with the Three Choirs Festival staff and colleagues in Gloucester and Worcester.
It is a particular honour to be involved in the leadership of the 300th Festival in 2028, and I am sure it will be a wonderful and fitting celebration.”
David Francis, Chief Executive of the Three Choirs Festival, welcomed the appointment, saying: “This is a wonderful time to join the Three Choirs Festival as it heads towards such an important milestone in Hereford. Andrew brings a wealth of experience in choral music as well as organisational leadership, and we are all looking forward to building on the success of the 2025 Hereford festival.”
Andrew will join the Hereford Cathedral team in late spring. Until then Peter Dyke will act as Interim Director of Music. Geraint Bowen’s final service at Hereford Cathedral will be Evensong on Tuesday, February 10.
