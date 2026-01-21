A NEW free community singing project for women is set to launch in Ross-on-Wye in February, offering a welcoming and inclusive space to sing, connect and be heard.
The Affirmation Choir is an eight-week project designed specifically for women aged 18 and over.
Sponsored by Ross-on-Wye Rotary Club and organised by the leaders of Border Belles, the project will take place at the Corn Exchange and is open to anyone who would like to sing - no previous experience required and no auditions.
Each one-hour weekly session is informal, friendly and accessible, combining group singing with conversation, reflection and creative expression.
Participants will explore a different theme each week through guided discussion, vocal warm-ups and the learning of a well-known, empowering song by a female artist.
The project has been carefully designed to remove common barriers to participation. Sessions are free of charge, lyrics will be displayed on a large screen so there is no need to read music, the venue is wheelchair accessible, and the choir will be led by two facilitators who are both mental-health and inclusion trained.
Over the eight weeks, participants will learn one song per session, drawn from popular music by female artists including Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and Destiny’s Child. The final week will culminate in a relaxed community showcase, with friends, family and special guests invited to attend.
Rehearsals begin on Monday, February 2 at 7.30pm and continue on a weekly basis until the final showcase on Monday, March 23.
Speaking about the project, organisers say it is about creating a space where women can come as they are, use their voices together, and experience the power of collective music-making in a supportive environment.
To take part, register at: borderbelles.square.site. For all enquiries, call/WhatsApp Jenn on 07782 509219.
