AN award-winning Wye Valley family farm business has taken centre stage in a new video created by one of the country’s leading yoghurt producers.
Windmill Hill Fruits, in Harewood End near St Weonards, supplies organic blackcurrants to Yeo Valley Organic and has played the starring role in the company’s latest video.
The video follows the fruits journey from field to spoon, showing how blackcurrants grown on the farm are harvested at peak ripeness and then frozen within hours to lock in flavour and nutrients.
James Snell, commercial director at both Windmill Hill Fruits and sister company British Frozen Fruits, said: “We have been supplying Yeo Valley for a number of years and their approach to quality, freshness, taste and sustainability is very much in line with our own.
“The video highlights the care which goes into growing and harvesting our blackcurrants and how we freeze them within 24 hours of picking to capture all their flavour instantly.
“Organic farming is not just about farming today, it is about farming tomorrow, providing long-term sustainability as well as increased biodiversity on our farm. If you look after nature, nature will look after you.”
The Snell family’s 750-acre farm produces 3,000 tonnes of soft fruit including strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, redcurrants, chuckleberries and blackcurrants.
. James, the third generation of his family to grow blackcurrants over a 60-year period, added: “All our fruit is frozen at optimum maturity in the height of the season when the flavour is at its best. That helps preserve all the goodness and ensure that the best quality UK fruit can be available to enjoy all year round on our British Frozen Fruit website.”
To watch the film, which shows how two British businesses work together to bring great tasting organic yoghurt to supermarket shelves, visit: youtube.com/watch?v=1nCrTTapq1Q.
