LOCAL residents are being encouraged to make small, practical changes at home as part of Energy Savers Week, with the aim of reducing household energy bills and cutting carbon emissions.
Forest of Dean District Council says even minor adjustments can quickly add up to noticeable savings, particularly during colder months when energy use is higher.
Suggested steps include switching to LED lighting, improving draught-proofing around doors and windows, and moving furniture away from radiators so heat can circulate more effectively.
Residents are also being advised to fit radiator reflectors to stop heat escaping through external walls, use cold wash cycles for lightly worn clothes, and cook more than one meal at a time to make better use of the oven. While simple, the council says these measures can make a real difference when used consistently.
The campaign is supported by Warm & Well, the home energy advice service managed by Severn Wye Energy Agency, which has been providing free energy efficiency advice across Gloucestershire for more than 20 years.
The service offers guidance tailored to homeowners, tenants, students and people working from home, covering everything from managing ventilation to prevent damp and mould, through to understanding heating systems, smart meters, solar panels and heat pumps.
Warm & Well can also help residents better understand their energy bills, switch tariffs or suppliers, and check eligibility for grants or funding schemes to improve energy efficiency or manage debt. In some cases, advisers may be able to offer a free home visit to provide in-depth, property-specific advice.
A council spokesperson said: “Energy Savers Week is about showing that you don’t always need major home improvements to save money. Small changes, made by lots of households across the Forest, can reduce bills and help the environment at the same time.”
