A SPANIEL was rescued from a cliff after the keen canine explorer got lost in his family’s garden.
‘Bracken’ was with his family at their home in Sedbury when he got lost in the lower end of the garden. He became stuck on a cliff, and his family could not reach him, requiring emergency assistance.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, SARA Beachley Rope Rescue and Lifeboat teams were called out about 3pm on Saturday, January 17. A total of 25 participants were on hand as they lowered a firefighter down the cliff to safely collect the pup. The rescue efforts took around 90 minutes to complete.
A SARA Beachley spokesperson said: “Young Bracken got carried away exploring the bottom of his garden. He then couldn't get back and the owners couldn't reach him. SARA Lifeboat 3 was also launched and stood by on the river below as a backup plan, but was then stood down. Many thanks and well done to all who responded.”
Praise has been given to the rescue teams involved, including sister teams from SARA, local residents and social media users.
One social media user commented: “Well done to everyone involved. Lovely to see the dog safe and reunited with his owner”. Another said: “Great rescue everyone, love a happy ending.”
Spaniels are widely regarded as curious explorers. Originally bred as hunting dogs, they have a strong instinct to roam, which includes a love for exploring their environment. Owners of spaniels on social media reiterated this commenting “had to be a spaniel!”.
The pooch is reported to be doing well and in good spirits following the incident. Owner, David Trevelyan, told the BBC he wanted to reassure the public that Bracken is absolutely fine and completely unaware of what happened.
