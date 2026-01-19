The coin and notes section is now full for entries and the cataloguing for this section almost complete. Of particular note is good selection of both modern and antique gold and silver coins which are commanding record breaking prices at the moment. A George III silver shilling dated 1787 is in fantastic condition for its age and should perform well against its £80/£120 estimate. Condition is absolutely paramount when dealing with coins and affects the price more than many people realise. An old coin can be worth almost nothing if it is very worn - but the same coin can make many hundreds of pounds if it is in mint or very fine condition. Collectors will continuously review their coins and replace any poorer examples with better ones, as and when the opportunity arises.