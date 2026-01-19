Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent have had a number of significant and interesting entries for their forthcoming Antiques and Collectables auction on February 12-13.
The coin and notes section is now full for entries and the cataloguing for this section almost complete. Of particular note is good selection of both modern and antique gold and silver coins which are commanding record breaking prices at the moment. A George III silver shilling dated 1787 is in fantastic condition for its age and should perform well against its £80/£120 estimate. Condition is absolutely paramount when dealing with coins and affects the price more than many people realise. An old coin can be worth almost nothing if it is very worn - but the same coin can make many hundreds of pounds if it is in mint or very fine condition. Collectors will continuously review their coins and replace any poorer examples with better ones, as and when the opportunity arises.
The staff at Smiths are very keen to build the February sale to include yet another fabulous range of antiques to satisfy this currently very buoyant market. The sale includes an exceptional range of silver and gold as well as paintings, furniture, ceramics, glass and of course collectables.
The jewellery section is already looking very interesting and with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it is an excellent opportunity to sell any jewellery which might be languishing in a drawer unworn. Already consigned is a pair of very pretty floral cluster diamond earrings estimated at £600/£800 as well as a fine antique five stone diamond ring estimated at £1,000/£1,500.
A selection of very pretty coloured stone rings includes a Victorian amethyst and diamond cluster ring estimated at £300/£500 as well as an unusual marquise form seed pearl and amethyst ring estimated at £180/£250. These antique pieces can often really overshoot their estimates on the day as wealthy private buyers try to outbid the trade.
One of the most interesting entries in the sale so far is from a collection of books and artefacts from a client who spent his life travelling and working in Africa. A rare folio of pictures and text in French and titled Dessins et Peintures D’Afrique tells the story of an epic journey Africa in the 1927. The audacious trip was organized by Andre Citroen and took a party of scientists and engineers across the Sahara, Niger, Chad and Congo to reach Madagascar in eight Citroen half-track vehicles.
He also hired the artist Alexander Lacovleff to provide illustrations of the people they met on their way. It is these amazingly vibrant illustrations which make the book such an outstanding record of the trip. The book is one of a limited edition of 750 and is expected to make £1,000/£2,000.
Final entries of silver, jewellery, gold, furniture, paintings and collectables are invited by appointment. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.
