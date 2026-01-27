Roadchef, one of the UK's leading motorway service operators, adds 12 high-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging bays to its Magor services, located on the M4 near Newport, Wales.
The new bays are served by six ultra-rapid Terra 360 chargers that will enable drivers to fully charge their vehicles in minutes. These latest additions feature 360kW charging capability and CCS connectors, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of electric vehicles. With a charge rate of up to 360kW, drivers can rapidly charge their vehicles, significantly reducing downtime during their journey.
In addition to the charging facilities, visitors to Magor Services can take advantage of a range of amenities, including 24/7 McDonald's, a Costa Coffee, LEON, WHSmith, Chozen Noodle. On site, visitors can also find a Days Inn by Wyndham hotel for resting and recharging before their onward journey.
Paul Comer, Director of EV implementation at Roadchef, commented: “The addition of these new charging bays at Magor and significant investment into green infrastructure highlights our ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable travel and expanding the EV charging network across the UK. As the number of EVs on the road continue to rise we remain dedicated to providing the best experience for EV drivers and the modern roaduser.”
These new additions complement the existing charging facilities at Magor, further enhancing the location's capacity to meet growing demand from EV drivers. With electric vehicles increasing their market share in the UK, as highlighted by SMMT, Roadchef’s continued investment in charging infrastructure is a crucial step in future-proofing Britain’s roads.
