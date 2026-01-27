A FREE webinar is being offered by the Older Drivers Forum to provide practical advice and help open conversation about driving safety.
On Saturday, January 31, a webinar through online meeting tool Zoom will take place from 10am. Hosted by The Older Drivers Forum, the group is looking to provide advice on when and how to start conversations about driving safety and retirement, and how to make informed decisions that support both personal independence and community road safety.
There will be guest speakers including Ed Turnhill from Community Connexions, which provides door-to-door pre-booked transport, and operates the Robin on-demand bus service. Ed will be joined by Olivia Earl from Inclusion-Gloucestershire who coordinates its Travel Training project.
Nigel Lloyd-Jones, Lead Mature Driver Workstream from Gloucestershire Road Safety Partnership said: “Spending time with family over the holiday period can highlight concerns about an elderly relative’s ability to continue driving safely. Signs such as unexplained damage on their vehicle or increasing anxiety about driving can raise difficult but important questions.”
Previous webinars have received praise by attendees. One previous attendee said: “Excellent webinar, thank you for all the hard work that goes into it. We are so lucky to have people who offer such valuable support.”
“These webinars are always excellent. I’ve been watching them for about two years and always learn something new every time. Thank you.”
Comments
