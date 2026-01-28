STAFF at a local care home battled hard to save one of its residents, who was choking on his food, an inquest has heard.
George Hall, 89, a widow and retired factory worker, known for playing the bugle in Ross-on-Wye at ceremonial occasions, was on a normal diet at the West Bank Residential Care Home.
But on November 25, last year he bit on some mash potato and swede, a combination for which he hadn’t previously struggled with, and began to choke and rapidly became unresponsive.
The inquest at Hereford Coroner’s Court heard that quick thinking staff tried many methods to revive him and remove the obstruction from his throat.
They tapped him on his back, but it was soon noticed that his eyes had rolled back and his lips had turned blue.
Mr Hall later coughed up some of the offending food but collapsed to the floor suffering from a cardiac arrest.
Staff administered CPR to Mr Hall, but after 15 minutes they realised that he had passed. Paramedic Richard Wheeler confirmed that Mr Hall had died.
Dr Tabitha Prest concluded that the medical cause of death was asphyxia and choking along with contributory factors of dementia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Care home manager Judy Powell told the inquest that Mr Hall loved his food and that he had no issues connected with eating.
The inquest heard that Mr Hall’s son Les had visited his father during the morning and
only left went when his father was about to have lunch.
Ten minutes later he was called back to the care home saying his father was unwell. Les described the care given to his father by the care home as ‘amazing’.
The Assistant Coroner for Herefordshire Lindsey Tonks. recorded a narrative conclusion that Mr Hall died from choking, on a background of a natural illness.
