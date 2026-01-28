THE Chepstow Folk Dance Club is offering free lessons every Wednesday, as it prepares to host the annual ‘Blow Away the Winter Blues’ event in February.
The annual winter dance takes place at St Arvan's Memorial Hall on Saturday, February 21 starting at 2pm. There will be tea, coffee and cake included in the £7 ticket price.
Jane Kidger, Chair of the Chepstow Folk Dance Club, said: "What we do includes dances you might have come across at a barn dance, but folk dancing is broader than that. Some of our dances are more than 300 years old and need to be danced more delicately.”
Chepstow Folk Dance Club's regular weekly venue is The Club in Moor Street, Chepstow. Those looking to claim their free lessons can go along at 7.30pm in February on Wednesday 4, 11, and 18.
You can find out more information or get your tickets for the ‘Blow Away the Winter Blues’ Dance by calling 07966 985339.
