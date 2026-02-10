STUDENTS showcased their production of Legally Blonde the Musical, delivering standout performances throughout the show’s run.
The sell-out Monmouth Comprehensive School performances ran throughout January, bringing vibrancy, confidence and drama to the stage.
Sell out crowds followed Elle Woods as she faced challenges, found her voice and proved that determination and self-confidence can change lives.
Leading the cast through the transformation from fashion student to Harvard law graduate was Isla Davies as Elle.
Other stars included Ellis Hodkinson as Emmett Forrest, Stanley Kirkaldie as Warner Huntington III, and Ella Evans as Vivienne Kensington.
More leading roles were played by Jack Painter as Professor Callahan, Anya Duberley as Brooke Wyndham, and Luke Peters who delivered the role of Kyle, while Holly-Rose Parkin played the role as Edith whilst also taking part in ensemble pieces and key scenes across the show.
It was a night full of humour, with some of the highlights including Poppy Janik as hairdresser Paulette and joint energy from the Delta Nu girls and chorus members.
The performance was fuelled by a strong live band from both professionals and Monmouth Comprehensive students, and a technical and backstage team who worked tirelessly delivering lighting, sound, costume, set design and stage management.
Members of the production and the school also want to thank local businesses for their support, including Nimbus Records for programme printing, and Evans of Monmouth for providing refreshments and supplies, alongside businesses who contributed prizes to the show raffle to help support the continued growth of performing art.
The cast and everyone who was involved with bringing the production to life worked extremely hard including rehearsing over weekends.
Their creativity, confidence and talent shined light on the strength of arts education across the local community.
