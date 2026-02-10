FOUND in the Forest Youth Theatre has thanked local groups and individuals for their support, following the group’s acceptance to the National Theatre’s Youth ‘Connections’ programme.
‘Connections’ is the National Theatre’s annual, nationwide youth theatre festival. It has run for 31 years and it celebrates the creative talent of young people. ‘Connections’ commissions a selection of new plays for young people to perform.
The Cinderford-based theatre group was chosen to perform Kirsty Housley’s “Macbeth Macbeth Macbeth Macbeth Macbeth”, shown at The Wesley Arts Centre on Sunday, March 15 at 3pm and 5.30pm.
Chez Dunford, Covering Artistic Director for Found in the Forest Youth Theatre said: “Sending a big thank you to all the kind supporters for our Found in the Forest Theatre group to be able to participate in the National Theatre Connections programme 2026.
“Without this support we would not be able to make a professional level show to tour to our partner theatre in Worcester and put on two performances at the Wesley Arts Centre in Cinderford.
“Particular thanks to Jane Rothery and Roger Drury from ‘The Last Thursday Club’ who have advocated for arts in the Forest for many years, Vikki at Severn Dean Lions, Les and Emma at Cinderford Town Council, John at Forest of Dean Rotary Club, Ed and Lynn Air In G.
“We feel delightfully supported by our local community and are very lucky to have the opportunity to grow our youth theatre's reputation.”
The youth group has been working hard and Chez believes they are up to the task of providing a fabulous performance.
Chez said: “I believe in them. I have been really impressed with rehearsals with their ability to jump in and jump up, and they are so confident.”
